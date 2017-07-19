Rays rally in 9th off Casilla to beat Athletics 4-3

Tampa Bay Rays' Shane Peterson watches his RBI single off Oakland Athletics' Santiago Casilla during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Adeiny Hechavarria and Shane Peterson hit consecutive two-out RBI singles off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his second home run in two games while Logan Morrison walked and scored, helping the Rays to their fifth win in six games against the A's.

Casilla (2-4) opened the ninth by retiring Evan Longoria on a grounder and getting Morrison to strike out swinging. Wilson Ramos then singled and pinch-runner Mallex Smith took second on a wild pitch. After Smith stole third, Casilla walked light-hitting Brad Miller before Hechavarria singled to right to drive in the tying run.

Peterson, in his second stint with the Rays this season, followed with his game-winning hit.

Khris Davis hit his 27th home run for the A's.

Adam Kolarek (1-0) retired one batter for his first major league win. Alex Colome pitched the ninth to complete the four-hitter for his AL-best 28th save.

Casilla's ninth-inning meltdown spoiled an outstanding outing by A's starter Chris Smith, who was in line for his first win since 2008.

Smith allowed one earned run and three hits and retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced in his second career start. The 36-year-old right-hander, whose only win came as a reliever with Boston, struck out four and walked two.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected for the third time this season by home plate umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning after Souza struck out looking as part of a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: INF Rickie Weeks (right shoulder impingement) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham. ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016.

Athletics: OF Jake Smolinski, out since spring training after undergoing right shoulder surgery, took batting practice before the game. Smolinski's injury was initially thought to be season-ending but manager Bob Melvin believes the veteran will play in September, though he declined to say at what level. ... RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) could come off the DL when the team returns from its upcoming road trip July 28.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (5-4, 3.72 ERA) pitches the finale for the A's on Wednesday afternoon as his name continues to circulate in trade rumors. Gray has won three of his previous four starts. The Rays will counter with RHP Jake Faria (4-0, 2.00 ERA), who has seven consecutive quality starts to begin his career.