Rays make qualifying offer to free agent RHP Alex Cobb

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have extended a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Alex Cobb.

The 30-year-old right-hander posted career highs for wins, games started and innings pitched while going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA over 29 starts in 2017.

Cobb ranks fifth in wins and second in ERA on the club's career list with a 48-35 record and 3.50 ERA over six seasons.

Meanwhile, the 40-man roster stands at 32 after several moves Monday, when catcher Curt Casali, right-handed pitcher Shawn Tolleson and outfielder Cesar Puello were sent outright and became minor league free agents.

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Guerrieri was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball