Rays postseason tickets to go on sale next week

A day after formally clinching their fifth consecutive playoff berth, the Rays announced Monday that tickets for all potential American League Wild Card Series and Division Series home games will go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m..

Season members will receive information about presale opportunities, according to the club. Additionally, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by Sunday at noon will receive access to a presale for tickets for all potential Wild Card Series and Division Series home games. Current subscribers do not need to reapply.

Fans also can gain access to all 2023 postseason ticket packages, which include every potential Rays postseason home game, by purchasing a 2024 Traditional Season Membership. For information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.

A limited number of suites and party areas are available for postseason home games. Information on reserving these areas can be found at RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

All tickets for the postseason are mobile only. Paper tickets, screenshots or print-at-home tickets are not available or accepted.

