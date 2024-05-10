Rays play the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (25-14, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-19, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (3-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -139, Rays +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays begin a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 13-10 at home and 19-19 overall. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

New York has a 25-14 record overall and a 12-8 record in road games. The Yankees have the highest team on-base percentage in the AL at .337.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has a .301 batting average to lead the Rays, and has five doubles, two triples and two home runs. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with nine home runs while slugging .493. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.