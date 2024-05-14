Rays play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

Tampa Bay Rays (21-21, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-20, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -122, Rays +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 21-20 record overall and a 9-11 record in home games. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .397.

Tampa Bay has gone 7-9 in road games and 21-21 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .245, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .265 for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 12-for-38 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 18 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.