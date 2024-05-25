Rays place Josh Lowe on injured list, activate Chris Devenski

ST. PETERSBURG — After playing a position player short Friday night, the Rays decided to place Josh Lowe on the injured list Saturday morning. That allowed them to reinstate right-handed reliever Chris Devenski from the 15-day injured list.

The outfielder sustained a second right oblique strain Wednesday night but had hoped to avoid this move.

Devenski has been out since April 24 because of a knee issue. The right-hander has a 7.71 ERA in nine appearances. He’s struck out 11, allowed 12 earned runs and given up five home runs in 14 innings pitched.

Lowe missed the first 35 games of the season with a right oblique strain. Team doctors told him that any injury to the oblique can come with some residual soreness and tightness.

Friday, Lowe said he was optimistic it would not be a long-term issue.

“I woke up and still felt pretty good today,” Lowe said Friday. “Even (Thursday), after waking up I felt pretty good. So, we’ll kind of take it day by day.”

The left-handed hitting Lowe, who also missed most of spring training with a hip issue, is hitting .240 with two home runs and a .736 OPS over the 14 games since he has been back.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.