Rays pitcher Zach Eflin could be back in rotation next week

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays starter Zach Eflin threw 26 pitches off the mound before Thursday’s series finale against the A’s at Tropicana Field.

The right-hander, who is on the injured list with lower back inflammation, could be back in the rotation as early as next week.

“If all goes well that day, he will likely throw a little bit more of a ramped-up bullpen session on Sunday in Baltimore,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “And then we’ll see how he feels whether we’re looking to insert him or we say he needs a little bit more time.’”

Eflin is eligible to come off the injured list on Monday. The Rays’ opening day starter, he has a 3-4 record and 4.12 ERA over 10 starts this season.

Lowe on assignment

Rightfielder Josh Lowe, on the IL with a right oblique strain, could be back as soon as Tuesday, Cash said.

“He’s heading up to Jacksonville to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Cash said of meeting the Rays’ Triple-A Durham affiliate on the road. “We’ll see where we’re at with that. We’re hoping (Lowe can return for) that Miami series.”

The Rays play a two-game series against the Marlins Tuesday and Wednesday in Miami.

Lowe has played in 14 games this season. He missed the first 35 while on the injured list with an oblique strain, which also caused him to miss part of the spring training.

He is hitting .240 with two home runs and three RBIs in 50 at-bats.

Springs back to throwing

Jeffrey Springs said he would have pushed through the tightness in his shoulder had he been pitching in the big leagues.

The left-hander, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, said that with all he’s been through and considering where he is with his rehab, he decided to shut himself down Saturday when he felt tightness in his left lat muscle.

“My body was sore and didn’t bounce back the way I wanted between (rehab starts),” Springs said. “So, I just wanted to make sure.”

Springs threw long toss on Thursday morning, 45 pitches in a progression back to 90 feet and a few at the end at about 50 feet with some power behind them.

“I felt good,” he said. “It’s my second time throwing, and I think I will be able to get back on the mound in a few days.”

Springs said he has felt no soreness in his surgically repaired left elbow. “I honestly haven’t thought about my elbow for a couple of months,” he said. “It feels good.”

Springs is coming back from April 2023 surgery and is expected to be a mid-summer addition to the rotation. He pitched brilliantly for parts of three regular-season games last season before he injured the elbow.

Miscellany

Jose Siri became the first Ray in the StatCast era to hit a home run off a pitch thrown at 100 mph or more. Previously, the record was 99.6 mph by Austin Meadows. Siri’s homer off Mason Miller was the first the A’s closer allowed this season and led to his first blown save. … Despite the Rays’ heavy bullpen usage over the past two days, Cash dismissed the idea the Rays may need to make a roster move to replenish it as they head to Baltimore for the weekend.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.