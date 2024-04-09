Rays’ Pete Fairbanks says pitch clock is a factor in pitcher injuries

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pete Fairbanks has seen up close the significant impact pitching injuries can have on a team, as the Rays last year lost three of their top starters to elbow issues that required major surgery.

With big-name pitchers continuing to go down this season, the Rays’ player rep sided with union leader Tony Clark’s recent statement blaming the impact of the implementation of the pitch clock in 2023 and further reduction this season to the time between pitches with runners on base.

Specifically, Fairbanks cited (as did Clark) Major League Baseball’s unwillingness to acknowledge and further look into the effect of the reduction in recovery time.

“Making the game faster is fine, but not being willing to entertain the adverse effect that that might have on half of your player population is wrong,” Fairbanks said.

“To just say point blank that either, one, we don’t care or, two, we’re not willing is basically what it seems like is coming from them.”

MLB responded to Clark’s statement by citing a study that found “no evidence” of impact from the pitch clock and blaming “velocity and spin increases” over the long term, saying it is doing research into that.

“To shorten somebody’s rest to a point where they feel like they’re hurried in any capacity comparatively to what they have done in the past and then to not expect some sort of repercussion, what are we doing?” Fairbanks said, noting players were opposed to the changes.

Catching on

Ben Rortvedt knew he had a lot of catching up to do after being acquired by the Rays from the Yankees the day before the season started.

The 26-year-old has impressed his new team with his effort to do so, such as catching pregame bullpen sessions to familiarize himself with pitchers’ repertoires and preferences, as well as his play behind the plate.

But also with the quality of his at-bats, with the added benefit of being a lefty swinger to help balance the lineup.

So much so that Rortvedt has started five of the Rays’ first 11 games, with projected frontline catcher Rene Pinto the other six.

“He certainly has (impressed),” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s had clutch hits, really big at-bats. His at-bat (in Saturday’s five-run eighth inning at Colorado) to get the walk off Jalen Beeks, that was as big as any of them, to not expand, not try to do too much. Very professional at-bats. Just want to see that continue. And he’s earning his way to get some opportunities in here in our lineup.”

Rortvedt is thrilled with the chance to help.

“I’m really grateful to be here,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, obviously, but more importantly I’m just trying to help the team win.”

Miscellany

Yandy Diaz went into play Tuesday needing one hit to break a tie with Carlos Pena (559) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list and four to match Hall of Famer Fred McGriff (603) for seventh. … Shortstop Jose Caballero on Monday extended his season-opening on-base streak to nine games, matching his career high for any point of a season. … The Rays were expected to have an announcement late Tuesday or Wednesday on the status of pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who was trying to get back to the majors after missing 2023 recovering from shoulder surgery but left Sunday’s start at Triple-A Durham in the second inning. … The Rays and Angels will continue to see plenty of each other, as they wrap up a three-game series in Anaheim on Wednesday, then play four games at Tropicana Field starting Monday. … Zach Eflin on Monday was seeking to join Mark Hendrickson, Jae Wong Seo, Jason Hammel and Jeremy Hellickson as Rays pitchers who started and won on their birthdays.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.