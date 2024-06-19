Rays’ Pete Fairbanks relieved, hoping for quick return from thumb injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks tested his bruised right thumb by playing catch Wednesday and said he expects to be available to pitch by Thursday’s series finale against the Twins.

Fairbanks was forced to leave Tuesday’s game with two outs in the ninth inning when he was struck by a 103.6 mph bouncer off the bat of Carlos Correa.

“Everything felt within the realm of good,” Fairbanks said. “There was no discomfort with any of it. So, hopefully, get a little more extra treatment (Wednesday) and be ready to go for (Thursday).”

Fairbanks said his thumb took a direct hit and essentially went numb, which prevented him making a play that would have sent the game to extra innings. Instead, reliever Phil Maton came in to replace Fairbanks with two on and two outs and gave up the walkoff single that made it a 7-6 loss.

“It seemed like just my thumb went into shock,” Fairbanks said. “So that was tight. I really enjoyed that. I felt like, had I been able to feel my thumb, I probably could have made a throw and made a play on the ball. But I went down to grab it, and there was just nothing there.

“So I didn’t really feel like I had much sensation or ability to move it right afterwards. And I felt like it was probably the right thing to do to not try and keep throwing (in the game).”

X-rays were negative. Fairbanks said he had some soreness around the bruised area but nothing that should hinder his grips on different pitches. Also encouraging was that he woke up Wednesday feeling better than he did Tuesday night.

“So far, it’s been nothing but good,” he said. And hopefully I don’t wake up with any setbacks (Thursday).”

Fairbanks said he sensed the ball was heading toward his face and reacted accordingly.

“I was trying not to die,” he said. “It was hit right at my face ... It was the face more than the (velocity of the ball) that spooked me. ... Both (hands) kind of went up at once. And it somehow managed to miss all 12-1/2 inches of glove and hit the one exposed thumb.”

Fairbanks said he tried throwing all of his pitches while playing catch and is optimistic there won’t be any ongoing impact.

“I don’t think that it’ll be anything more than just take (Wednesday off) and pretty sure I should be perfectly fine,” he said. “I don’t think there’s really anything to affect it past just being a little sore for a day.”

The Rays were relieved to get the encouraging report.

“I was encouraged to hear that,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It kind of felt that way (Tuesday) after the game, probably more of like a bruise feeling. So, he’ll play catch and see how he feels … but I’m happy it’s nothing too severe.”

• • •

