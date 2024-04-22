Rays’ Pete Fairbanks heads to injured list with ‘nerve-related’ issue

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays closer Pete Fairbanks was placed on the injured list Monday with a nerve-related condition. Fairbanks had struggled to start the season and was unavailable over the weekend when the Rays went 1-2 against the Yankees.

Fairbanks has a 9.00 ERA with eight walks over seven innings pitched, but he’s been tagged with only one blown save.

The Rays initially said that Fairbanks was unavailable in New York because of stomach issues. In the past he has dealt with Raynaud’s syndrome, a disorder that can cause a pins and needles-type sensation to a person’s extremities. The numbness commonly flares up in colder weather.

When Fairbanks missed time last season with Raynaud’s, his feel and grip on the ball were impacted by restricted blood flow to his fingers.

This story will be updated.

