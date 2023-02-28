Rays P Tyler Glasnow out 6-8 weeks with oblique injury after missing most of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery

Tyler Glasnow's injury woes aren't ending in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher will miss six to eight weeks after an MRI revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Glasnow sustained the injury while throwing live batting practice on Monday, ending the session after about six pitches due to discomfort. Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed to reporters the right-hander will be out when the team opens its season on March 30.

Cash reportedly noted that the injury might not be a total loss, as the Rays wanted to limit Glasnow's innings workload after returning last year from Tommy John surgery:

“It gives us better workload management for him so he’s not yelling at me every time I take him out in the fifth inning,” Cash said.

When on the mound, Glasnow has been one of the most effective pitches in MLB, posting a 2.75 ERA with a 0.973 WHIP and 300 strikeouts in 212.1 innings pitched over the last four seasons. The rub, of course, is that innings total.

Tyler Glasnow is injured again. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Glasnow missed most of the 2019 season with a right forearm strain, then needed Tommy John surgery in June 2021, wiping out the rest of that year and nearly all of 2022. Glasnow returned in time to make one regular season start and one postseason start, allowing one earned run total in 11.2 innings while striking out 15.

The Rays are entering this year hoping to build on an 86-76 season that saw them finish in third place in the AL East and earn a wild card. More innings from Glasnow was a major reason for optimism, but now they will have to wait at least a few weeks to really get going.