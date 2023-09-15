Rays Owner Accused of Business Malpractice by Partners in Revived Suit

A Florida court of appeal on Friday revived a lawsuit brought by limited partners of the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rays and majority owner Stuart Sternberg.

Judge Anthony Black reversed and remanded a trial judge’s order to compel arbitration in MacDougald Family Limited Partnership et al. v. Rays & Sternberg. Sternberg, who denies any wrongdoing, is accused of assorted improprieties, including a failure to keep sufficient operating budgets and other records, devaluing limited partners’ interests by withholding distributions and concealing transfers to a partnership he controls. The limited partners collectively own about 10% of the club and raise such claims as tortious interference, unjust enrichment and deceptive and unfair trade practices.

More from Sportico.com

The merits of the case remain undetermined because the Rays and Sternberg convinced a trial judge last year to send the case to arbitration, which would be conducted confidentially and out of public view. The partnership agreement contains an arbitration provision that states if there is any disagreement between any of the partners “concerning the meaning or interpretation of this Agreement,” then the matter must first go to nonbinding mediation and, if necessary, binding arbitration. The loser of an arbitration can seek review by a court, but courts are obligated to review arbitration decisions with high deference.

In their appeal, the limited partners insisted that their case doesn’t involve the meaning or interpretation of the partnership agreement. They also stress that the agreement’s arbitration provision noticeably omits the type of phraseology that would compel arbitration for their claims, such as “all claims or controversies between the parties” or “all claims arising out of or relating to the Partnership Agreement.” The Rays and Sternberg disagreed, underscoring that a previous lawsuit filed by the limited partners concerns the same subject matter and was ordered to arbitration.

Black found the limited partners’ argument more persuasive. He reasoned that the arbitration provision is intentionally limited to “disagreements concerning the meaning or interpretation of the Partnership Agreement” and should not be read more broadly than its plain language. Black noted that the limited partners’ legal claims do not fall within the bounded scope of the arbitration provision and thus should be restored at the trial court level.

Whether the case proves successful remains to be seen. It’s also possible the parties could negotiate a settlement, particularly if the litigation could lead to testimony and the sharing of emails and other electronic evidence that contains sensitive business information or doesn’t reflect well on the parties and, by extension, MLB, given that it approved these owners.

Click here to read the full article.