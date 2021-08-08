Rays at Orioles: Michael Wacha on the mound

The Rays are looking to make it another clean sweep of the Orioles with a win today and have Michael Wacha on the mound.

Wacha is coming off a rough start against Seattle but worked with pitching coach Kyle Snyder on some adjustments.

The Rays are without centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who still has some soreness in his right knee, which forced him out of Saturday’s game. The Rays are hoping to not use Kiermaier today, figuring he will benefit from Monday’s team off day. They also may rest him Tuesday against Boston lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

There also was no update on the status of outfielder Randy Arozarena, who remains on the COVID-19-related injured list due to a close contact. He may be able to rejoin the team Tuesday.

The Orioles are starting right-hander Jorge Lopez.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Orioles:

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.