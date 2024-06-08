Rays offense goes silent in shutout loss to Kyle Bradish, Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG — In his second straight start against the Orioles, Taj Bradley was better than in his previous outing a week ago.

Unfortunately for the Rays, Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish was much better than the last time he faced Tampa Bay.

And the Rays offense was much worse, managing only one hit against the Orioles right-hander and two in all, both by Yandy Diaz.

Baltimore rode Bradish’s six shutout innings to a 5-0 win in front of an announced 20,485 Saturday at Tropicana Field.

The loss was the second straight for the Rays (31-33) after they had won three in a row. The Orioles (41-22), meanwhile, have won seven of their last 10.

Last time out, Bradish allowed the Rays five runs on seven hits and three walks in 2-2/3 innings. This time, he and the Orioles didn’t give up much, shutting out Tampa Bay for the third time this season.

Yandy Diaz led off the game with a chopper down the third-base line, and then Bradish retired the next 18 batters he faced. He struck out nine and did not let a ball get a ball out of the infield.

Brandon Lowe’s fly out to left off Danny Coulombe to start the sixth was the first time the Rays got a ball into the outfield.

Three Orioles pitchers combined to retire 26 straight Rays hitters until Diaz lined a ball off second baseman Jordan Westburg into centerfield for a single with two outs in the ninth.

Bradley had allowed a career-high nine runs on nine hits, including four home runs in 3-1/3 innings in his last start. Saturday, however, he kept the Rays in the game, allowing only one run, on a Ryan O’Hearn homer in the fourth. He gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Westburg’s triple off centerfielder Jose Siri’s glove in the eighth inning drove in O’Hearn with the Orioles’ second run. Baltimore pulled away in the ninth on Gunnar Henderson’s three-run homer off Phil Maton.

• • •

