Rays no-hit into 6th inning in a quiet loss to A’s

ST. PETERSBURG — Manager Kevin Cash has tried moving key players up and down in the lineup, and shuffling some in and out, but has had little success in breaking the Rays out of their offensive malaise.

At some point they may have to consider using different players.

Tuesday was the latest example, and one of the most damning, as the Rays were no-hit into the sixth inning by A’s rookie Mitch Spence and held to three hits overall in a 3-0 loss.

The Rays have now lost seven of their last eight and dropped to 26-29.

The impotent offense has been a big part of that, evidenced in many ways, including this: Tuesday was the eighth straight game they have had eight or fewer hits; the last time they were that quiet for that long came nearly four years ago, in September 2020.

Spence, 26, was making his third big-league start and 14th appearances, having made his debut in March after being the top pick in the December Rule 5 draft from the Yankees, who didn’t deem him worthy of a spot on their 40-man roster. That after spending 2023 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he went 8-8, 4.47 in 29 starts.

The biggest change Cash made Tuesday was dropping usual leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz to second. The idea was to put Richie Palacios at the top, and create an alternating look by having lefties in the 1-3-5-8 slots.

That didn’t seem to matter against Spence, who zipped through the first five innings, allowing only a leadoff walk to Isaac Paredes in the second.

With a previous major-league career high of 77 pitches, Spence didn’t seem long for the game when he started the sixth with 81. Plus, the A’s had two relievers warming.

Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt, a former Yankees minor-league teammate, may have helped expedite Spence’s departure, battling through 11 pitches before striking out to start the sixth.

And then Rays shortstop Jose Caballero ended the drama of the Rays being no-hit for the seventh time in franchise history, hitting a soft liner — 72.5 mph — that dropped into shallow center.

Rays starter Zack Littell wasn’t quite as sharp, allowing three singles over his first five innings, but got tagged for three unearned runs in the sixth.

Max Schuemann got the A’s started by reaching on a ground ball that second baseman Brandon Lowe misplayed. Littell got one out, then walked JJ Bleday, starting with a strike, then throwing four straight balls.

Littell got a second out, then allowed a three-run homer to another former Yankee Miguel Andujar.

This story will be updated.

