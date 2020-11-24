Rays May Say Snell You Later

Christopher Crawford
·5 min read

The Rays’ rotation has been as big of a reason as any over the last few years as to why Tampa Bay has been successful, and it helped the Rays to a World Series appearance and nearly a championship in 2020.

It sounds like that rotation could look vastly different in 2021.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Rays have told other clubs that they’re open to the idea of trading Blake Snell this offseason. Snell, 28 in December, is coming off a strong two-month season in which he registered a 3.24 ERA with a 63/18 K/BB in 50 innings over 11 starts, and pitched well in the postseason with a 3.03 ERA and 37 strikeouts in six starts. The 2018 Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $50 million extension in the spring of 2019, and is owed $39 million over the next three seasons. The southpaw has also battled command issues with a career 3.8 BB/9 rate, and he hasn’t exactly been an innings-eater with just one season above 150 innings pitched.

Feinsand notes that the Rays are not “actively shopping” Snell, but with Tampa Bay -- and every other club, so it seems -- looking to cut costs following the truncated campaign, it shouldn’t shock anyone if Snell is playing for another team this spring.

The Rays also employed Charlie Morton last year, and it sounds likely that Morton is going to be playing elsewhere in 2021. Mark Bowman of MLB.com writes that the Braves have "continued to show strong interest" in free agent starter Charlie Morton. Morton, who had his $15 million club option declined by the Rays, registered a 4.74 ERA in 2020, but that was over only nine starts, and he performed well in the postseason. The Braves already signed Drew Smyly to a one-year, $11 million contract, but it doesn’t sound like Atlanta is done looking for options to improve their rotation after coming just a win away from the World Series in 2020.

Even if Morton and Snell were to leave, the Rays still have good starting options in Tyler Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough and talented young options like Brendan McKay and Josh Fleming along with one of the best bullpens in baseball. They also could explore some of the more “cost effective” options for their staff, but it’s fair to say that Tampa Bay’s starting five will be weaker than what we saw in 2020. An obvious point, perhaps, but worth pointing out.

Orioles designate Nunez for assignment

As teams were tasked with setting their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 draft, the Orioles made one of the more surprising roster moves of the offseason on Friday when they designated Renato Nunez for assignment.

Nunez, 26, has been one of the few effective hitters for Baltimore over the last two seasons, and after slugging 31 homers in 2019, the right-hander slashed .256/.324/.492 with 12 homers in 52 games. A former mid-level prospect, Nunez is far from a perfect player -- he is very unlikely to hit for average, doesn’t provide any value on the bases and isn’t exactly a wizard with the glove -- but because of his power, there should be a market for his services this winter, although it’s possible Baltimore is able to trade Nunez before he hits the market.

Other players of note who were designated for assignment include Hunter Renfroe, Junior Guerra, Joel Payamps, Trevor Williams and Jesus Tinoco.

Arihara to be posted Nippon-Ham Fighters

It’s been rumored for a while -- and still isn’t official -- but Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters will post right-handed pitcher Kohei Arihara. Arihara threw 132 2/3 innings in 2020 over 20 starts, and he posted a 3.46 ERA with a 106/30 K/BB ratio in that time frame. The previous year, the 28-year-old was a contender for the Eiji Sawamura Award -- the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young Award -- with a 2.46 ERA, 0.919 WHIP, and 161/40 K/BB ratio in 164 1/3 frames.

This is not a Shohei Ohtani or Hideo Nomo level of pitcher, but Arihara has the stuff to be a mid-rotation starter for someone at the highest level, and given the lack of options on the market, it seems very likely that a club will bring him over to be a part of their rotation in 2021. Assuming he’s brought over to start, he will offer some redraft potential this summer.

Quick Hits: Sandy Alderson confirmed Monday that he will essentially serve as the Mets' president of baseball operations in 2021 … According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, free agent Eric Thames is drawing interest from MLB, NPB, and KBO teams Thames struggled to a .203/.300/.317 batting line in 41 games this past season with the Nationals, who then declined his $4 million option for 2021 late last month … In a statement Monday, the Cardinals acknowledged that they are "gathering details" about Carlos Martinez's participation in a street party this past weekend in the Dominican Republic … The Cubs and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have agreed to a five-year extension … Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Red Sox are showing interest in free agent left-hander J.A. Happ … Tim Healey of Newsday reports that J.T. Realmuto is fully recovered from his hip injury and has been going through normal offseason workouts … Reds acquired RHP Brandon Bailey from the Astros for cash considerations … Angels signed OF Scott Schebler to a minor league contract. Schebler will make $900,000 if he makes the big club, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Yasiel Puig is now being represented by agent Rachel Luba of Luba Sports. Luba also represents free-agent hurler Trevor Bauer … Royals released RHP Glenn Sparkman.

  • Steve Dalkowski: the life and mystery of baseball's flame-throwing what-if

    Many believe the lefthander was the fastest pitcher to ever take the mound. But his career – and life – went off the rails before he could make an impactSteve Dalkowski, a career minor-leaguer who very well could have been the fastest (and wildest) pitcher in baseball history, died in April at the age of 80 from complications from Covid-19. And yet, partly because of one missing detail, his legend lives on, perhaps for ever. A book and a documentary – both of which were in the works well before Dalkowski’s death – have been released since Dalkowski, who had alcohol-related dementia, died in his home town, New Britain, Connecticut, where he became a phenomenon more than 60 years ago.Both the book, Dalko: The Untold Story of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher, and the documentary, Far From Home: The Steve Dalkowski Story, carefully attempt to clarify, and even dispel, many of the myths that have surfaced about Dalkowski over the years. Nowadays, everything in sports is quantified down to each pitch, or play, and plenty of video exists. It was not always that way. Tom Chiappetta, the Connecticut native who took 30 years to assemble the documentary, has been unable to uncover film of Dalkowski pitching in a game. “This is the last time we’re going to have an American sports legend to talk about,” Brian Vikander, the pitching coach who wrote the book with Bill Dembski and Alex Thomas, tells the Guardian. “But it also talks to the foibles that all of us as individuals have.” Indeed, so much about Dalkowski is legend. Hundreds of newspaper obituaries were written about Dalkowski, but Vikander says most contained errors. Chiappetta, who “barely scratched the surface” with his documentary, says that Dalkowski’s “legend continues. One reason why is that people can’t get enough about his life.” This much we know: Dalkowski, a lefthander, was 5ft 10in and 170lb, not a particularly intimidating mound presence. But he was astonishingly fast and wild, with 1,324 strikeouts – and 1,236 bases on balls – over 956 innings pitched from 1957 to 1965. He had 262 strikeouts and 262 walks over 170 innings for the Class C Stockton Ports in 1960. His four-seam fastball, called his “radio pitch” because batters could hear it but not see it, was practically unhittable … when it streaked over home plate. But just as many pitches sailed over batters’ heads, even into the stands. It was said he once hit a fan waiting in line for a hot dog. He was known for throwing pure heat, but there was no way back then to quantify just how fast he threw. People swear he threw 110 miles an hour, maybe even faster. (New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman holds the documented record: 105.8 mph.) “That’s part of the mystique, for sure,” Chiappetta said. “They just didn’t have the technology back then to prove it.” Although several rudimentary attempts were made to measure the speed of his pitches, Dalkowski ended his pro career nearly a decade before a radar gun was first used for Nolan Ryan, the Hall of Fame pitcher. And Dalkowski’s career had peaked in the spring of 1963. That was when Dalkowski, all but certain to earn a spot with the Baltimore Orioles, felt a pop in his left elbow, possibly a torn ligament, though his injury was never diagnosed. (The pitcher Tommy John underwent groundbreaking reconstructive elbow surgery in 1974, which is routinely used to correct such injuries now.) The director and screenwriter Ron Shelton, a former Orioles’ farmhand, said he based the fast, wild and immature character “Nuke” LaLoosh, played by Tim Robbins, on Dalkowski in the classic 1988 baseball film Bull Durham. But there was a critical difference in their stories. Bull Durham ends with LaLoosh in the big leagues, a prospect polished by hard lessons learned in the minors. But Dalkowski never pitched in a regular-season game at higher than the Triple-A level. He was an alcoholic, and his life, like his radio pitch, spun out of control. And that became part of his legend, too. Sports in those days were not as scientific as now. There were no pitch counts to nurture a pitcher’s arm. Dalkowski once threw 283 pitches in a single game – 120 is considered excessive nowadays. Managers often had him warm up, and settle down, by tiring him out first. “Pitchers were expected to pitch nine innings back then – ‘Come on! Be a man!’” Vikander said. Far less time was spent on mechanics, even on strategy on how to approach batters. For example, Vikander said half of all hitters then as now take the first pitch, so Dalkowski might have benefitted from simply bearing down to throw, say, a curveball for a first-pitch strike. “There was information there that could have done things for Steve,” Vikander said. Though Dalkowski did briefly have a solid father-son-type relationship with Earl Weaver, who would later become the Orioles’ legendary manager, virtually no attention was paid back then to an athlete’s mental state, especially to those who struggled with high expectations. “He wasn’t set up psychologically to cope with that,” Vikander said of Dalkowski’s fame. Chiappetta said, “He had no coaching. No baseball coaching, no life coaching, no coaching of anything. If he’d be coming through baseball now, it’s a whole different world.” Dalkowski took odd jobs after he left baseball , disappearing altogether from family and friends, sometimes sleeping in alleys, next to, or in, garbage cans. He was found alone, disheveled, in a laundromat in California on Christmas Eve 1992. He did, however, have a piece of scrap paper with the phone number of a former teammate, Frank Zupo, and his life would change for the better because of help he received from his sister, Pat, and the Baseball Assistance Team, among many others. “I’m ashamed of just going down the drain, and I don’t have to do that to stop this Mickey Mouse drinking stuff to get my act together,” Dalkowski said in an interview with Chiappetta earlier in 1992 that is included in the documentary. He added: “You know who I hurt the most? God bless her soul – my sister. I cry about it at night. It’s too bad. I had everything on the platter. I just dumped it in the toilet, and I guess I flushed it.” The happier part of his story is that Dalkowski spent the last 26 years of his life at an elder-care facility in New Britain, where he became somewhat of a celebrity for being a local kid who became a minor-leaguer with dazzling potential – potential being the operative word. “He got 26 years of his life back,” Chiappetta said. “That’s a lot longer than he played baseball.” The search for information continues, in part because Dalkowski never made it to the big leagues, where information can be more easily found. Plus, Dalkowski stopped pitching 55 years ago. “We’re looking for guys who played ‘D’ [level] ball with him in 1957,” Vikander says. Early response to the book, Vikander said, has been “stellar,” which makes him hopeful that more information about him can be found and sent to the book’s website. Chiappetta is convinced there is old film – somewhere – of Dalko pitching. “The story just kind of continues,” Chiappetta says. If a film clip does surface, perhaps from a dusty attic, it may be possible to measure the speed of Dalkowski’s frighteningly fast, four-seam fastball. If we know for sure that he threw less than, say, 105.8 mph, his legend would surely diminish.But, then again, what if the clip shows that Dalko threw much faster?

