Rays manager Kevin Cash calls out Yankees for 'poor judgment, poor coaching, poor teaching'

In the top of the ninth inning during Tuesday's game between the Yankees and the Rays, closer Aroldis Chapman threw a fastball over the head of Mike Brosseau, forcing the home plate umpire to issue a warning to both teams.

After Chapman struck out Brosseau to end the game, both teams got into an argument on the field as the benches cleared. During his post game press conference, Rays manager Kevin Cash had some harsh words for the Yankees.

"It was mishandled by the Yankees, certainly the pitcher on the mound, it was mishandled by the umpires," Cash said. "Chapman comes in, he throws three different balls up and in... we're talking about a 100 mph fast ball over a young man's head. It makes no sense. It's poor judgement, poor coaching, poor teaching what they're doing and what they're allowing to do."

"But I can assure you, other than three years ago, there hasn't been one pitch thrown with intent from any of our guys, period. Somebody's gotta be accountable. And the last thing I'll say on it, I got a whole damn stable that throw 98 mph, period."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked by a reporter what he thought of Cash's comments after the game.

"That's a pretty scary comment," Boone said. "I don't think that's right at all, but I'm not gonna get into it right now."

When asked about Cash's comments after the game, DJ LeMahieu said what he's expecting to happen tomorrow in the series finale between the two teams.

"It is what it is," LeMahieu said. "Sounds like they're gonna try to throw at us tomorrow. We'll be ready."