Rays lose to MLB-worst White Sox on walkoff home run in 10th inning

CHICAGO — The Rays had a lot going on in Saturday’s game against the White Sox.

Richie Palacios had a breakout performance in the leadoff spot, hitting a homer and reaching base six times. Austin Shenton hit his first big-league home run. Randy Arozarena had an actual big hit. Jose Siri was unexpectedly removed from the game.

Ben Rortvedt hit a homer that, via review, was changed to a single, as part of his five-times-on-base night. Aaron Civale started well but gave up six runs. The defense made some costly missteps. Several scoring opportunities were wasted, including bases loaded with one out in the eighth. A lead in the 10th inning on two wild pitches.

And, ultimately, an 8-7 walkoff loss as Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer off Phil Maton with one out in the 10th inning. For the second straight night, the Rays (13-15) fell to the MLB-worst White Sox, who are now 5-22.

The Rays took the lead in the 10th on a pair of wild pitches by White Sox reliever Deivi Garcia. Curtis Mead, the runner placed at second, moved to third on a wild pitch before Rortvedt drew a walk. Mead then scored with two outs, when Palacios was at the plate.

The game featured an unusual move by Rays manager Kevin Cash, who took out centerfielder Siri in the middle of the third inning. The team said the change was not injury-related. That raised the question if it was a result of Siri not hustling in for a ground ball hit up the middle in the second by Eloy Jimenez, who took advantage to turn it into a double.

The Rays took a 3-0 lead, but as has been the case recently wasted chances for more.

They got a run in the second, though only one in a sequence that included three straight one-out hits — a Mead double, Rortvedt single, andJose Caballero RBI single — a wild pitch, and a two-out walk.

Still, that marked the first time since April 21 in New York the Rays scored first.

They extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Rortvedt led off with a single and Richie Palacios, elevated to the leadoff spot with Yandy Diaz out of the lineup, homered.

The White Sox, seeking their first back-to-back wins of the season and fifth overall, rallied back in their half of the fourth off Aaron Civale.

Jimenez and Andrew Vaughn singled, then Benintendi drove a ball over the centerfield fence to make it 3-3.

The game took some turns from there.

The Rays went back ahead 4-3 in the fifth on the first career home run by Shenton.

But Civale and his mates handed it back and more.

Civale allowed three straight hits to open the inning again, the Sox getting one run on singles by Nicky Lopez and ex-Ray Tommy Pham, and a ground-rule double by Gavin Sheets. With one out, Cash went to the bullpen for Shawn Armstrong. He got Vaughn to hit a ground ball, but Amed Rosario’s throw home wasn’t in time to get Pham.

The Sox got another run, and a 6-4 lead, when Benintendi popped a ball up that somehow dropped between centerfielder Randy Arozarena, leftfielder Niko Goodrum and shortstop Caballero. The wind may have played a factor, as Caballero first broke back toward centerfield, then reversed course as the ball fell on the leftfield side.

The Rays got even again in the sixth, with a long-awaited big hit by the struggling Arozarena. After a leadoff walk by Rortvedt and a two-out infield single by Palacios, Arozarena lined a ball to left for a two-run double.

The Rays had a prime opportunity in the eighth. Rortvedt led off with a drive off the top of the rightfield fence that initially was ruled a home run but on a crew chief replay review was oveturned, and he was placed at first. Caballero reached on an error, and after Goodrum bunted the runners up a base, Palacios, up 2-0 in the count, was intentionally walked.

That brought up two of the Rays’ top hitters, but neither Arozarena nor Isaac Paredes could deliver, as both popped out.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.