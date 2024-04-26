Rays lose another top reliever to the injured list

CHICAGO — The Rays lost another experienced reliever on Friday as lefty Colin Poche was placed on the 15-day injured list due to mid-back tightness.

Poche is the second of their high-leverage relievers to be sidelined this week; closer Pete Fairbanks was placed on the injured list Monday due to a nerve-related issue and has been undergoing testing,

Poche has been the Rays’ top lefty reliever; in 10 games this season he is 0-1, 6.75 with two saves. His last outing was Tuesday and he gave up two home runs and an eighth-inning lead.

Jason Adam will presumably assume closing duties.

Right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Durham to take Poche’s spot on the active roster. Rodriguez has been throwing well for the Bulls. He was acquired from the Cubs last July, and has not pitched in the big leagues since 2022.

This story will be updated.

