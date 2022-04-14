Rays' Little League home run fail, umpire tumble highlight wild A's game

Little League HR fail, ump tumble highlight wild A's-Rays game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's an old adage in baseball that you never know what you'll see when you come to the ballpark on any given day.

That's certainly true Thursday in the Athletics-Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field.

With no score in the top of the second inning, center fielder Cristian Pache grounded a single up the middle to knock in a run ... until all hell broke loose.

Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena went into a slide to stop the ball, but misplayed it and it kicked all the way to the wall in center field.

Pache came all the way around to score easily for a classic "Little League home run."

LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN FOR CRISTIAN PACHE ðŸ’¨ pic.twitter.com/lRHapl2JJN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 14, 2022

In the bottom of the second, another strange thing occurred when Rays outfielder Manuel Margot was thrown out at second base trying to tag up on a flyout to right field.

But while Margot was sliding into second base, he collided with umpire Jerry Layne, who fell to the ground. But that didn't stop Layne, wearing Jordan 11s, from making the call mid-tumble.

This umpire is ELECTRIC âš¡



Made the out call as he was tumbling to the ground ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/9cG480s1yT — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 14, 2022

At time of publish, the A's lead the Rays 6-1 in the sixth inning. There's still a lot of ballgame left for something else wild to happen.