Rays let another lead get away, but this time rally to beat Braves

ATLANTA — What had the potential to be another damning and frustrating loss by the Rays on Sunday afternoon instead turned out to be an inspiring 8-6 victory.

Jose Siri provided the winning margin with a two-run homer with one out in the ninth, putting the Rays back ahead after they let a 6-2 lead get away.

The win improved the last-place Rays to 34-38 as they enjoy a day off in rainy Minnesota on Monday before continuing a nine-game, 10-day road trip.

The Rays had been in better shape earlier Sunday, taking a 6-2 lead on a fourth-inning grand slam by Ben Rortvedt.

The rally initially didn’t look like much.

Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch from location-challenged Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep, a 2023 draftee from the University of Florida making his second big-league start, with one out.

Richie Palacios walked on four pitches, Siri on five. Then Rortvedt lofted the next pitch down the rightfield line and just inside the foul pole.

At the time it seemed like the kind of major boost the struggling Rays needed.

Yandy Diaz’s game-starting double set up the Rays’ first run, which scored on somewhat of a rare break in their favor, as Arozarena’s two-out grounder up the middle caromed off second base and instead was an RBI single.

After the Braves tied it on a leadoff homer by Jarred Kelenic and went ahead 2-1 in the second on a homer by ex-Ray Travis d’Arnaud, Brandon Lowe got the Rays even with a 429-foot blast in the third.

Starter Zach Eflin gave the Rays a solid outing, striking out a season-high seven while pitching into the sixth. But his afternoon ended when he allowed four consecutive two-out singles. The third, by Adam Duvall, scored one Atlanta run. The second, combined with an error by first-time third baseman Richie Palacios, who made a great diving stop and an absolutely terrible throw, cut the lead to 6-4.

The Braves got even in the eighth when reliever Jason Adam allowed a one-out double to Matt Olson, then a two-run homer by Austin Riley to cap an 11-pitch at-bat.

Arozarena started the ninth inning with a walk off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. After Palacios struck out, Siri, down 1-2 in the count, delivered the 416-foot difference maker. Pete Fairbanks, after a leadoff walk, got the Rays through the ninth.

This story will be updated.

