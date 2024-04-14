Rays laud Dave Wills in Hall induction for making baseball, life fun

ST. PETERSBURG — Nobody really wanted to be at Tropicana Field Sunday for this.

In five, 10 or 15 more years, when Dave Wills retired after decades in the Rays radio booth, induction into the team’s Hall of Fame would have been the perfect cap to a distinguished career.

But Wills died, unexpectedly at age 58, in March 2023. The Rays wanted to honor him while memories were still fresh. Plans were made for him to be the fourth member of the team Hall that was launched last year.

So, at the start of Sunday’s induction ceremony, longtime radio partner and dear friend Andy Freed said the mandate for the afternoon was not to mourn Wills.

“We are here today to celebrate, to honor, and most importantly to enjoy reliving his 18 years in the Rays broadcast booth,” Freed said.

“Today, I could feel Dave’s presence more strongly than ever. Because just as he lived his life, we are here today to have a good time. A great time. That’s what Dave Wills was all about.”

For 20-some minutes, they did all of that, along with a crowd that included about 100 of Wills’ relatives and close friends who visited from his native Chicago and elsewhere.

Freed, principal owner Stuart Sternberg, Wills’ wife, Liz, and daughter, Michelle, shared stories and anecdotes from his career and life, and how much he enjoyed the attention that came with it.

How would Wills have reacted to Sunday’s honor?

“Every part of it, every moment, he would have just loved it,” son Alex Griff said after the ceremony. “He would have taken it all in, and you definitely would have known just how much he loved the day.”

“Very much so,” added Michelle. “I always joked with him. I told him, ‘Oh, you’re not a big deal.’ But now I feel like, OK, ‘You are kind of a big deal.’ He would have loved it. It’s an amazing honor, and he’s been here for so long. So, it couldn’t have been any better.”

The Rays made the occasion special in many ways, from placards on the players’ clubhouse lockers to donations for two groups where Wills volunteered (the Buddy Baseball program in Tampa and Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater), to having Michelle and Alex throw out first pitches to Freed and manager Kevin Cash.

Most notably inside Tropicana Field, giving the first 12,000 fans yellow shirts in the tropical style Wills favored, featuring a chest pocket patch with his name and a microphone, that Michelle said looked like a wave as fans stood.

“That shirt, that’s Dave,” Alex said.

The Rays also sold a limited edition T-shirt on Sunday featuring Wills’ famous “Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win!” call with proceeds going to a scholarship fund in his name that will benefit Pinellas County high school students pursuing a career in broadcasting.

Freed told stories about Wills’ reactions in the booth as he made the calls on some of the biggest moments in Rays history, including a massive bear hug with the clinching of their first playoff berth in 2008 and the time he screamed a call so loud he blew out a microphone.

Liz narrated a video filled with family photos and anecdotes of Wills’ love for the team and the Tampa Bay area, along with some of his favorite calls.

“It was a job he truly loved,” Liz said. “He would always say, “I get to live in life’s candy store.’”

Sternberg noted how well known Wills was as a representative of the team.

“Dave never met a stranger, and if you loved the Rays you loved Dave,” Sternberg said. “He was our friend, our baseball companion and one of the most recognizable sounds of summer in Tampa Bay.”

Michelle, who wore a custom-made denim jacket with her dad’s face on the back, was the last speaker. She noted he was a Hall of Famer in many aspects of life and thanked the Rays for making sure “my dad’s legacy will never be forgotten.”

That seems to be pretty safe.

“He made baseball fun,” Sternberg said, “He made life fun. And he made sure we all had fun along with him.”

