Rays' Kevin Kiermaier hit by pitch in apparent retaliation for swiping Blue Jays' scouting card

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Baseball's unwritten rules reared their ugly head once again on Wednesday as Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was hit in the back by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki.

Both teams benches emptied almost immediately. Borucki and Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker were ejected from the game, which the Rays went on to win 7-1 and clinch the first American League playoff spot of the season.

The dustup most likely stemmed from an incident in Monday night's game between the two teams when Kiermaier was safe on a close play at the plate. As he and Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk made contact, the scouting report card that Kirk had attached to his wristband fell to the ground. Kiermaier picked it up and carried it back to the Rays dugout.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is held back by home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman after he was hit by a pitch from Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Borucki, left, in their game on Wednesday.
The Jays asked to have the card returned, but the Rays refused. However, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to the Blue Jays organization on Tuesday and Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the matter was “agua under the bridge.”

Then again, maybe not.

At the time, the Rays held a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning as the defending American League champions became the fourth MLB team to clinch a playoff berth this season.

The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers have already secured playoff spots in the National League, while the Chicago White Sox will have to wait another day to wrap up the AL Central title. Their game in Detroit and second-place Cleveland's game against Kansas City were both rained out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rays' Kevin Kiermaier hit by pitch in wake of scouting card incident

  • Report: Rays' Kiermaier grabs Blue Jays' pitching-plan card, team refuses to give it back

    Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.

  • Why Luis Matos is Giants prospect Pat Burrell loves to rave about

    It's easy to see why Pat Burrell is infatuated by Luis Matos.

  • Blue Jays Wild Card Watch: Toronto keeps pace with rivals, but it wasn't pretty

    Tuesday was a roller coaster day for the Toronto Blue Jays. Here's what's on tap in the AL wild-card race on Wednesday.

  • Kiermaier hit, apparent retribution, as Rays clinch playoffs

    Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Reliever Ryan Borucki hit Kiermaier on the back with his first pitch of the eighth inning, when the Rays led 7-1. Borucki was ejected after the umpires met, which prompted Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and enraged pitching coach Pete Walker to storm out of the dugout to argue as played spilled onto the field, Walker also was tossed and there were no incidents between the players.

  • Blue Jays fans outraged over umpire's brutal calls in costly loss to Rays

    The Blue Jays stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning after a pair of questionable calls behind the plate.

  • 'It's embarrassing': Sergio Garcia's wife warns boozed-up USA boo-boys not to cross the line with Ryder Cup taunts

    Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.

  • MLB playoff picture: What's at stake heading into final stretch of the season

    The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?

  • Jessica Mendoza, Melanie Newman to reportedly call ESPN's first all-women MLB broadcast

    Jessica Mendoza and Melanie Newman will serve as the announcing team for the game.

  • Why Red Sox' postseason hopes rest on Christian Arroyo's shoulders

    Christian Arroyo has played just three games in the last two months, but our John Tomase makes a compelling case for why the veteran infielder is the key piece to any postseason success for the Red Sox.

  • Rays' Cash apologizes after Kiermaier takes, keeps data card

    Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management a day after Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a scouting data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband and refused to give it back. Cash said he reached out to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, pitching coach Pete Walker and general manager Ross Atkins to make the apology before Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to Toronto.

  • October heroes? These 6 MLB stars are searching for their first World Series rings

    They are among the most accomplished active players in MLB, but they don't have that one crucial piece of the trophy case.

  • The Daily Sweat: Do the Blue Jays, Yankees or Red Sox get left out of the AL wild card?

    There are only two playoff spots for the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees.

  • Blue Jays vs. Rays Highlights

    Meadows crushes homer as Rays clinch postseason berth

  • Rays minor league team Durham Bulls have best response to Conor McGregor's wild first pitch

    The Durham Bulls’ official Twitter account created a funny mashup of Conor McGregor’s first pitch.

  • A look at every 200-strikeout season as Joey Gallo joins the club again

    MLB's greatest Kings of the "K"

