Rays' Kevin Kiermaier on DL with broken hip after slide

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, left, is helped by team trainer Ron Porterfield after injuring his leg sliding into first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kiermaier left the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is expected to miss at least two months after breaking his right hip during a slide into first base.

The 2016 Gold Glove winner left the Thursday night's game against the Chicago White after jamming the hip while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.

''It's just a funky, awkward slide, and I'm paying for it now,'' Kiermaier, who is using crutches, said before Friday night's game against Oakland. ''Unfortunately, that's something I have to live with now. I expect a full recovery. This will probably be my last slide into first base for quite some time.''

Kiermaier underwent a CT scan Friday and was put on the 10-day disabled list.

He's struggled this season defensively, committing six errors in 62 games. He had two errors in 105 games last season.

Kiermaier signed a $53.5 million, six-year contract in March.

Tampa Bay recalled outfielder Mallex Smith from Triple-A Durham to replace Kiermaier.

Kiermaier missed 48 games last season with a broken left hand. Tampa Bay went 14-34 while Kiermaier was out.

''We're not going to replace him, but this team is capable of overcoming injuries, and I know his is a big one, but we'll overcome it,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Peter Bourjos and Colby Rasmus, both new additions this season, provide center field depth behind Smith.

The Rays also put first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. on the 10-day DL because of a right shoulder impingement and acquired infield Taylor Featherston from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash.

Featherston will be the primary backup to first baseman Logan Morrison. Second baseman Daniel Robertson also worked out at first base Friday.

Shortstop Matt Duffy, out following offseason Achilles tendon surgery, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Tampa Bay started play Friday at 31-31.

''We've got to try to move forward,'' Rays third baseman Evan Longoria said. ''Got to try and not dwell on it too long.''