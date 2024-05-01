Rays’ Jose Siri gets 3-game suspension, appeal reduces it to 2

MILWAUKEE — Rays centerfielder Jose Siri was suspended for two games — reduced on appeal from the original three — for his actions during a benches-clearing incident Tuesday against the Brewers.

By appealing the ruling shortly after it came down Wednesday morning, Siri was able to serve the first game on Wednesday. He wasn’t in the lineup anyway, due to a sore left thigh as a result of being hit by a pitch on Tuesday. He also will have to sit out Friday.

Manager Kevin Cash said he understood the process, but “from my recall of what took place and trying to gather stories, it’s a pretty stiff penalty for a guy that didn’t really initiate too much.”

Siri spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, before the ruling was announced. While he knew a suspension was possible, he said he didn’t think he deserved one. He said Brewers reliever Abner Uribe started the eighth-inning incident by brushing Siri’s shoulder at first base and then taking the first swing.

“I was just defending myself,” Siri said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “(Uribe) was the one that threw (a punch) first. I was just defending myself. I don’t think I did anything bad.”

Siri declined to comment after the game.

Uribe was suspended for six games. Starter Freddy Peralta, who was ejected for throwing at Siri in the sixth inning, was suspended for five. Both Uribe and Peralta also are appealing their suspensions, with rulings still to come. Uribe was active and pitched Wednesday.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who was ejected for arguing about the Peralta decision, was suspended for two games and began serving that Wednesday. Rickie Weeks, the former Ray who is Milwaukee’s associate manager, ran the team.

All of the players involved and Murphy also were find undisclosed amounts.

The drama started in the third inning Tuesday when Siri took a long look at a home run he hit off Peralta and a slow trot around the bases. When Siri batted again in the sixth, Peralta hit him on the left thigh with a 3-0 pitch. He was ejected, as was Murphy after protesting. Things escalated in the eighth, when Siri grounded out and responded after Uribe initiated contact at first base. The two started throwing punches, and both benches and bullpens emptied.

Siri said Wednesday he felt Uribe was looking to start trouble.

“When I was in the on-deck circle and he was warming up, I felt like he kept looking over at me and staring at me,” Siri said. “So, I just kind of had that feeling, and obviously when I went over to first base I confirmed that he had a problem with me.”

You again?

Willy Adames was well-liked by fans and teammates during his stint with the Rays from 2018 through a May 2021 trade to Milwaukee. Less so this week, as he hit three home runs (two on Wednesday) and drove in eight runs during the three-game series.

“Good player, special player,” Cash said. “I love seeing Willy hit home runs, just not on days that we’re playing against him.”

Adames said he enjoyed playing his old mates.

“It’s always fun, especially when you win,” he said. There’s a lot of familiar faces over there, and it’s always fun competing against Cash and the boys. I treat everybody the same. I’m just trying to win every day. Obviously, when you see familiar faces, it makes it more fun, I guess.”

Miscellany

Outfielder Josh Lowe — whose expected return Saturday from an oblique strain was further delayed by hamstring tightness — will play for Triple-A Durham on Thursday, then be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. ... Cash said an MRI on reliever Chris Devenski’s right knee showed “pretty strong patella tendinitis,” but the Rays hope with rest and treatment he can return from the injured list in “close to” the minimum 15 days. ... Cash said third baseman Isaac Paredes got Wednesday off as his body and arm “were barking a little bit.” ... The Rays are hosting an event Thursday from 5-10 p.m. at the St. Pete Pier to celebrate the release of their “Grit x Glow” City Connect uniforms, including player appearances. Chief business officer Bill Walsh said there has been “an overwhelmingly positive response from fans” to the new uniforms, with “strong” traffic at the Tropicana Field team store and the online site, thebayrepublic.com. ... The Rays released first baseman Dominic Smith from his Triple-A contract so he could sign a major-league deal with Boston.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.