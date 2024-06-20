Rays’ Jose Siri not that impressed with throw, but others are raving

MINNEAPOLIS — About the only person not impressed with Rays centerfielder Jose Siri’s remarkable throw from rightfield to third base in the 10th inning of Thursday’s game against the Twins was Jose Siri.

“I’ve done plays like that before, plenty of times. Situations like that in the Dominican, in the minor leagues, I have,” Siri said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

“I don’t get too impressed, because I know I can do that and more.”

Everyone else involved in the play was eager to toss Siri major props.

Siri raced well to his left, called off rightfielder Richie Palacios and caught Carlos Correa’s 299-foot fly ball, then planted and fired a strike to third base. Jose Caballero barely had to move to apply the tag on Royce Lewis, leaving the Twins with two outs and none on, and the Rays hung on for a 7-6 win.

“It’s one of the best throws going across the field and throwing back across his body that I’ve ever seen,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, a former Rays outfielder.

“Getting to third base at that point is incredibly important for us. He’s going to be safe at third almost every time, and (Thursday) he was not because someone came in and made a great play.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash joked that “the most impressive” part may have been Palacios getting out of Siri’s way.

“There’s not many guys in the game that can be moving, momentum the way he was going, and put a throw right on a dime to Cabby at third base,” Cash said. “He’s the only guy in the outfield that can make that throw, or potentially make it.”

Closer Pete Fairbanks called it “as good of an outfield throw as I’ve seen.” He offered high praise in Rays context, calling it “almost a Kevin Kiermaier-esque throw,” comparable to one the multiple Gold Glove winner made to retire Boston’s Alex Verdugo at third base in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series.

Starter Zack Littell, who threw five solid innings, was watching on the clubhouse TV with other players, first wondering what Siri was doing then lauding him. “Siri’s showed that all year,” Littell said, “flashes of other-worldly-type baseball plays.”

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca expects to see replays on the highlights shows: “That play had better be in the top 10 or the top three.”

Palacios said the ball was hit so much toward rightfield, he didn’t even need to call it. He was planning a routine catch, then heard Siri yelling that he was coming for it and stepped back.

“We’ve got a good trust out there,” Palacios said. “He has priority as centerfielder and as, I think, a Gold Glove-type of centerfielder. So, whenever he says something, I know for sure that he’s going to catch it. And that’s why I let him grab that there.”

Plus, Palacios added: “He has a cannon. I gave him the opportunity, and he did what was best.”

Siri, who homered in the ninth inning, said he was just doing his thing.

“As soon as Correa hit the ball, I knew I was going to get it. My job was just to get to the ball and to get there as fast as I could,” he said.

“I realized I was pretty far down in rightfield, and I know Richie’s got a really good arm. But at the time in that situation, I think I could have made a good throw as well. I know with the adrenaline I wanted to make the throw, make the play, and so that’s why I got it.”

Miscellany

Yandy Diaz’s fifth-inning double extended his on-base streak to a career-high-tying 22 games and his hitting streak to 13 games. He later hit his first homer since May 22. ... With his fourth-inning steal of second, Randy Arozarena tied Julio Lugo for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time list with 88. Desmond Jennings is fifth with 95. … Fairbanks, who left Tuesday’s game with a bruised right thumb after being hit by a comebacker, said there were no lingering issues Thursday. ... The Rays are making their fourth trip to Pittsburgh, first since 2017. They will wear their black City Connect uniforms all three days, with forecast highs in the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday. ... The Rays are a majors-best 26-11 in games decided by one or two runs.

• • •

