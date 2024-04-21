Rays’ Jose Siri had a painful reason for missing Sunday’s game

NEW YORK — The Rays have had to deal with a few odd issues already this season.

That list now includes centerfielder Jose Siri missing Sunday’s game — and maybe more this week — due to an issue with kidney stones, which had bothered him previously.

Siri was in enough pain Sunday morning that he was taken to a local hospital, where he spent much of the day.

He was back at the stadium, though unavailable to the media, by the end of the game and was expected to fly home with the team. But manager Kevin Cash said all they knew at this point was that his status is day-to-day.

Siri had started each of the Rays’ 21 games before getting Friday off (though he did pinch-run), then returned to action Saturday.

He is hitless over his last 17 at-bats, hitting .188. And has struck out at least once in his last 13 games, for a total of 34 strikeouts that are most in the American League and tied for second in the majors.

Closer Pete Fairbanks was unavailable Friday and Saturday — and potentially Sunday — after a bout with what Cash called “stomach issues.”

Cash said before Sunday’s game they expected Fairbanks to be able to pitch, but he didn’t warm up as they never led.

“He’s still little not feeling that great, but talking to him earlier, I do anticipate that he’ll be good to go,” Cash said.

After Fairbanks blew a lead in Wednesday’s game, Cash used Colin Poche to close out Thursday’s win. But Cash said Sunday if Fairbanks was healthy and available he would pitch in his “normal role.”

An extra special first

Garrett Cleavinger recorded his first big-league save Saturday, and doing so in a sold-out Yankee Stadium made it even better.

“That was a good one,” he said. “I was thinking about that after it was over. I was like to get your first one in this building of all places was pretty special. … A little hostile environment. So that was fun.”

Cleavinger, 29, had pitched in 63 games over parts of five seasons for the Phillies, Dodgers and Rays, getting four previous save opportunities, before converting his first one.

Cleavinger got the traditional beer-and-other-assorted-liquids shower from teammates and, thanks to Rays communications director Elvis Martinez and home clubhouse/equipment manager Tyler Wall, he got the final out ball and lineup card to commemorate it.

Where are we again?

An odd stretch of the schedule makes for a busy week for Rays travel director Chris Westmoreland. The Rays came to New York Thursday, flew home after playing their third game Sunday, host the Tigers for three games starting Monday, then head back out on the road on Thursday’s off-day for a six-game trip to play the White Sox and Brewers.

Miscellany

The Rays continued their success against Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, holding him to a 2-for-11 series with seven strikeouts. Last year he was 5-for-37 (.136) with 16 Ks against them. … Amed Rosario is hitting .411 (23-for-56) during his career high 13-game hitting streak. ... New York native Richie Palacios went 3-for-7 with a homer in his first series at Yankee Stadium, and he enjoyed the Knicks NBA playoff win over the 76ers. ... Saturday call-up Erasmo Ramirez worked three scoreless relief innings Sunday. ... The Rays will keep their rotation in order with Zack Littell, coming off a career-high 107 pitches in his last outing Wednesday, starting Monday, Ryan Pepiot Tuesday and Tyler Alexander, either starting or behind an opener, versus his ex-Tigers mates Wednesday. … Josh Lowe (right oblique) went 1-for-4 with a walk in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham and is 3-for-10 through three games.

