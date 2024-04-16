How Rays’ Jose Siri adjusted to iron man duties in centerfield

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays already had planned to count heavily on Jose Siri in centerfield this season, asking him to adjust his pre-game routine to do some work on the field and take charge more during games.

Then backup options (Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe) got hurt during spring training, and the Rays also asked Siri to be an iron man.

He started and played every inning of their first 17 games, and he was in the lineup for their 18th on Tuesday night.

“I feel good, thank God,” said Siri, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I think my routine in the gym is really helping me out, and doing the hot tub as well.”

His work in the weight room hasn’t changed, mostly designed to maintain strength. What is different is how he splits up his time during a week, working with new coach Michael Johns, who handles outfielders in addition to manning first base, to stay fresher.

Siri said the basic plan is to spend four days doing pre-game defensive work on the field, such as shagging fly balls, with two of those days also including the weight room sessions, and three days resting. Plus, he now pretty much takes all his swings in the cage rather than a full batting practice session on the field.

“(Siri) and MJ have really worked well together,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It started in spring training. We tried to pin down, what is going to work for you, some sort of a routine. We’re certainly not asking every outfielder to get out there and shag live every single day — they’d burn themselves out. But pick three or four days a week that you can do something to continue being an elite defender like we think he is.”

Given Siri’s speed and ability to cover ground, Cash said they also want him “take some more ownership” in the outfield.

“We know how talented he is,” Cash said. “I feel like he has really worked hard; leading up to games he’s shagging balls live (in batting practice). What I’ve noticed is the ball coming in — we’ve had uncharacteristically a lot of those it feels like — and he is busting it to get in there and make those plays, those 20-40% (chance) plays.”

Cash noted how Siri “makes them look easy,” then added with a smile “and then he dresses them up the way he catches them down by his hip or off to the side. But as long as you catch them.”

Littell ready for rematch with Angels

Zack Littell still doesn’t have a good explanation for the uncharacteristic three consecutive first-inning walks he issued in the April 10 game at the Angels. But he seems confident that won’t happen again in Wednesday’s rematch.

“Obviously the approach has to be a little different and in the zone more‚” he said Tuesday. “The three walks in the first inning can’t happen. Going into this one I’m just going to try to be aggressive and get them in and out of the box as quick as I can.”

Miscellany

Outfielder Josh Lowe (right oblique) completed his stint in extended spring games and is set to start his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Durham. … Right-hander Taj Bradley (pectoral strain) is throwing live batting practice in Port Charlotte on Wednesday; Taylor Walls (hip surgery) will be among the hitters. ... Harold Ramirez hit his first homer of the season Monday before drawing his first walk. … Double-A Montgomery’s Carson Williams and Cole Wilcox were named Southern League player and pitcher of the week. … Angels centerfielder Mike Trout on Tuesday received his induction plaque to the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame from founder Shaun Clancy. … Former Rays PR chief Rick Vaughn has written a second, equally informative, history of spring training book, this one about Tampa, and will sign copies from noon-4 Saturday in the Tampa Baseball Museum at the Al Lopez House in Ybor City.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.