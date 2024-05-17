Rays’ Isaac Paredes showing experience in extending on-base streak

BOSTON — Isaac Paredes extended his on-base streak to a career-high 15 games Thursday with a second-inning single.

In cobbling together the streak, Paredes, 25, has grown his reputation as a top-level, all-around hitter. Most notably, with a .302 average — up 73 points from his career average through 2023 — to go along with his team-high eight homers and 33 RBIs, and .887 OPS.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s just part of his continued development in being a really good major-league hitter,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The on-base streak ... I think that’s a credit to just him being selective at the plate, getting pitches that he can handle and not swinging at pitches that he can’t.

“He doesn’t swing and miss very often. When you do that, you’re going to give yourself a better chance of putting balls in play. And at the rate that he hits them, it seems like he’s got a knack for getting base hits and doubles and homers and all that stuff.”

Paredes’ streak is the longest by a Ray this season; during the first 14 games, he hit .373 (19-for-51) with a 1.008 OPS. It is the third-longest current streak in the majors, behind Texas’ Leody Taveras (18 games) and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero (15).

Cash sees the production as a product of Paredes’ growth and additional experience.

“He’s not a young player anymore,” Cash said. “Maybe young league-age wise, but he’s had enough plate appearances (that) he knows who he is as a hitter, and he’s really good at going up and being that guy.”

Paredes is known for his ability to pull the ball — all 61 of his career homers have been to leftfield — but also to adjust to situations, such as with two strikes, and hit the ball to the right side when needed.

Cash said the discipline to continue to do so is “pretty remarkable,” since the pitchers are aware.

“Where he stands on the plate, I think he’s shown the ability that he can pull any pitch that’s in the zone,” Cash said. “And at certain times in games and at-bats has shown that when that’s not what is needed, he can filet a ball to rightfield, shoot a ground ball to right, to pick up a big run. I think he knows the matchups that he feels comfortable within his approach.”

Making his pitch

Tyler Alexander will either start or work behind an opener Friday against the Blue Jays, looking for improvement. In eight games (five starts), he has gone 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA over 39⅔ innings, allowing 42 hits (including nine homers) and 12 walks.

“I feel like, and (pitching coach Kyle Snyder has) told me this a couple times and I’m sort of tired of hearing it, that the results haven’t really matched how I feel or how I’ve pitched,” Alexander said.

“I think there’s been a couple outings where I’ve thrown well, and maybe at the end of the day it doesn’t look great. There’s been a couple outings where I’ve thrown like crap, and same thing. So, I’m just kind of waiting for it to even out a little bit.”

The game could be Alexander’s last bulk-inning assignment for a while, as Ryan Pepiot, sidelined by a bruised left leg, could be ready to rejoin the rotation as soon as Tuesday.

Miscellany

Shane Baz had a better showing in Thursday’s third rehab outing for Triple-A Durham, allowing one run, five hits and two walks while striking out three over 3⅓ innings, throwing 69 pitches. On May 10, he walked five and lasted only 1⅓ innings, throwing 59 pitches. … The Rays went into play Thursday not having made an error in five straight games, one shy of their season best. … Friday’s game in Toronto is an AppleTV+ streaming exclusive, so there is no Bally Sports Sun coverage. There will, however, be a familiar face, as Bally reporter Tricia Whitaker will be part of the Apple crew.

