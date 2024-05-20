Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (23-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (25-23, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-5, 2.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-12 in home games and 25-23 overall. The Rays have gone 16-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston is 23-24 overall and 13-11 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The Rays are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has seven doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 13 doubles, seven triples, two home runs and 19 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 11-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.