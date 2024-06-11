Rays take home losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (32-34, second in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-35, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -138, Cubs +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago Cubs looking to break their four-game home skid.

Tampa Bay is 31-35 overall and 17-22 at home. The Rays have gone 19-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has gone 14-21 on the road and 32-34 overall. The Cubs have gone 12-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hand), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.