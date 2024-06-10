Rays head into matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (42-22, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-34, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (6-2, 2.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (4-2, 3.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -154, Rays +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles after losing three in a row.

Tampa Bay is 31-34 overall and 17-21 at home. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Baltimore has a 42-22 record overall and a 21-10 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 18-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 13 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .288 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 10-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 10 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 15-for-44 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Mateo: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.