Rays grab a lead, still end up getting swept by Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays don’t see the Orioles again until the second weekend of August, and that will be just fine by them given the beating they’ve been taking.

Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Orioles made for a clean sweep of the four-game series at Tropicana Field and was their sixth defeat in seven meetings this season, all in the last 11 days.

And though this was among the smaller margins of victory, the matchups have not been that close. The brief 2-1 advantage the Rays took in the bottom of the second inning Monday was the first, and only, time they led in the series.

The loss was the Rays’ 13th in their last 19 games overall, dropped them to 31-35 and furthering their hold on last place in the American League East, their first time at the bottom this late in a season since 2016. The Orioles improved to 43-22, but still trail the first-place Yankees.

As with many of their games this season, pitching kept the Rays at least close and their offense failed to deliver.

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot allowed a homer on his first pitch to Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, though his mates did grab a quick lead off Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes, the ace acquired in trade from Milwaukee. And from the most unlikely source.

After Jose Caballero reached when second baseman Jordan Westburg dropped a two-out pop-up, Rays catcher Alex Jackson — who came into play with an .043 average (2-for-46) and .147 OPS — laced a two-run homer to center.

That didn’t last long, as Pepiot allowed a homer to No. 9 hitter James McCann on the second pitch of the third to make it 2-2.

Then the Orioles took the lead back in the fifth.

McCann got a one-out single by slapping a ball by Isaac Paredes, the Rays’ usual third baseman making his first start of the season at first base. After McCann moved up on a wild pitch, Henderson followed with a single that went off Paredes’ glove. With two outs, Ryan O’Hearn lined a double to rightfield that made it 4-2.

The Orioles added a run in the seventh when Henderson doubled with one out and O’Hearn singled him in with two.

This was the third time the Rays have been swept in a series this season (at White Sox, Red Sox) and the first time in a four-game series at home since 2016 (Tigers).

It also was the first time they were swept by the Orioles since 2020 overall and at the Trop since 2014.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.