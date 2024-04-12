Rays take on the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (5-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (7-6, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Keaton Winn (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Alexander (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -108, Giants -108

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 3-4 in home games and 7-6 overall. The Rays are 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 2-5 in road games and 5-8 overall. The Giants have gone 2-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Caballero leads the Rays with a .351 batting average, and has three doubles, a home run and six RBI. Isaac Paredes is 12-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto has four doubles and three home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-23 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.