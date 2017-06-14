Rays get the better of Estrada again as he fails to escape rough patch

Whichever way you slice it, Marco Estrada came into Tuesday night’s game looking to break a pattern.

On one hand, he was coming off a pair of ugly outings looking to get his June on track. On the other, he was attempting to have a successful start against the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time this year after a pair of stinkers at Tropicana Field.

Unfortunately for the Toronto Blue Jays, Estrada failed on both counts. The right-hander had a nightmarish outing allowing six earned runs on 12 hits in just 3.1 innings in a 8-1 series-opening loss at Rogers Centre. It was the sixth time this year the Blue Jays failed to reach .500 after getting within a single game.

“It was a tough night for him,” manager John Gibbons said of his starter. “Really Marco is a pinpoint control guy for the most part, and I think that’s off for him right now.”

To be fair to Estrada, there were mitigating factors to consider for his poor showing. The most important was the extraordinary bad luck he experienced. A full half of the dozen knocks he allowed had a Hit Probability below 30 percent according to Baseball Savant.

At one point in the second inning, he allowed three consecutive singles none of which were traveling faster than 75 mph. First Steven Souza dropped in a bloop flyball, then Colby Rasmus managed a line drive that was 10-ply soft, and finally Josh Donaldson couldn’t make a play on a Daniel Robertson groundball. Ultimately, Estrada escaped from that jam, but the fact it happened at all shows what kind of day it was for the veteran starter.

Estrada’s start was also made to look worse by the fact Dominic Leone allowed both of his inherited base runners to score. That turned a bad day into a disastrous one for the 33-year-old, one that he couldn’t entirely explain.

“It doesn’t make sense. I’m making good pitches and they’re all over everything,” he said. “It’s tough. I guess I need to make better pitches… I feel good out there, I felt really good out there today and it just didn’t work out.”

While fortune didn’t favour Estrada on the night, he also made his own luck to some extent. In the midst of his best strikeout season to date, he managed just two punchouts – both on Mallex Smith. More importantly, he allowed two bombs for which he was solely responsible.

The first came in the second off the bat of Taylor Featherston – who had slugged .228 in 202 major-league plate appearances prior to the blast.

Unsurprisingly, the 403-foot bullet was the first opposite-field blast of Featherston’s career.

Three batters – and two hits – later Logan Morrison came to the plate and made a mockery of a cutter up in the zone to make it 4-0.

By the end of night, Estrada’s ERA against the Rays had climbed from a bloated 8.18 to a ghastly 9.82. His June ERA also managed to climb from an already-awful 10.61 to a gruesome 12.08. Of course, these numbers come in minute samples, and neither of them are harbingers of doom for someone who remains very good pitcher.

“I know I’ve been in a bit of a funk the last few outings and I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I felt pretty good out there and I know things are going to change for me.”

However, the Blue Jays do need Estrada to succeed more than almost anyone else on their roster. If they wind up stumbling towards the trade deadline as sellers, they need him to be a piece worth bidding on. If they are in the thick of the race – a more likely scenario at this point – they need him to be one of their horses. As a result, this rough patch isn’t fun for them to watch – though it’s not something that has Gibbons anywhere near the panic button.

“When does it become a concern? You know what, he’ll be out there every fifth day, I know that,” he said of his starter’s struggles. “He’ll work it out.”

In a similar vein, it must not have been amusing for the club to witness its lineup’s efforts on Tuesday night. Facing a relative unknown Jacob Faria, the team managed one run on eight hits. In his second career start, the 23-year-old sedated the Blue Jays to the tune of 6.1 one-run innings with eight strikeouts, allowing just one walk. Austin Pruitt followed that performance with 2.2 scoreless frames to close it out.