Rays and Dodgers finally complete Tyler Glasnow trade

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays on Saturday completed their much-discussed trade with the Dodgers, swapping starter Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Manuel Margot and $4 million cash for right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca.

The final piece of the deal fell into place Friday, when Glasnow — who would have been a free agent after this coming season — agreed to an extension with the Dodgers that will keep him under their control through 2028.

The deal saves the Rays $33 million, as Glasnow was due $25 million for 2024 and Margot $10 million, plus a $2 million buyout for a 2025 option.

Pepiot and DeLuca are positioned to step in for Glasnow and Margot, though they will have to earn the jobs.

Pepiot, 26, has a changeup that is his best pitch, an upper-90s fastball, and an improving slider. Ranked among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects the last two years, he debuted in 2022 and was slated for a spot in the Dodgers’ 2023 rotation until being sidelined by a late spring oblique strain. He didn’t get to the majors until mid-August, pitching in eight games (three starts) for the Dodgers, going 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA.

DeLuca, 25, is right-handed hitter with some power and speed who can play all three outfield spots. He was ranked 17th among Dodgers prospects going into 2023 and had a big season, moving from Double A to Triple A to the majors, hitting 19 homers total.

