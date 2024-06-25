Rays designate reliever Chris Devenski for assignment

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have designated struggling reliever Chris Devenski for assignment on Tuesday. Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Edwin Uceta from Triple A.

Devenski gave up a two-run home run Monday night, his third straight appearance allowing a homer. It was the second time this year that Devenski had allowed a home run in three straight appearances.

Devenski, 33, had a 6.75 ERA in 19 appearances this season with 24 strikeouts over 26 ⅔ innings. He walked 14.

Uceta made two scoreless appearances this season for the Rays. In 22 outings with Durham, Uceta has pitched to a 5.77 ERA.

