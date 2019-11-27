Rays designate Jesús Aguilar for assignment

On Wednesday, the Rays acquired 1B/OF Brian O'Grady from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster for O’Grady, the Rays designated 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

Aguilar, 29, was acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline in exchange for pitcher Jake Faria. Between both teams, Aguilar hit .236/.325/.389 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI over 369 trips to the plate. It was his worst offensive season since becoming a regular in 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1B/DH types have certainly seen their value decline in recent years, so Aguilar may have to settle for a relatively cheap one-year contract — potentially as a part-time player — to rebuild his value.

O’Grady, 27, played in 28 games for the Reds last year as a rookie, posting a .720 OPS. With Triple-A Louisville, where he spent most of his season, he compiled a .909 OPS with 28 homers across 112 games.