Rays designate Harold Ramirez for assignment, add Taylor Walls to roster

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays shook up their roster Friday, designating Harold Ramirez for assignment and activating Taylor Walls from the injured list before opening their series with the Orioles at Tropicana Field.

Ramirez, the blue-haired designated hitter, is limited in where he can play defensively and saw only occasional action in the outfield.

The 29-year-old also has struggled at the plate. After two straight seasons of batting over .300 with a slugging percentage over .400, he slipped to .268 and .305 this season. Of his 44 hits, only four were for extra bases.

Walls, who began the season on the IL after offseason hip surgery, gives the Rays more defensive versatility. He can play shortstop and second base but does not bring much to the offense. A career .189 hitter, the 27-year old hit .201 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 99 games last season.

