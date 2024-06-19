Rays get delayed by rain, then walked off by Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The decisive blow that ended the Rays’ long Tuesday night was Carlos Santana’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the ninth off Phil Maton that gave the Twins a 7-6 walkoff victory.

But this was a loss rooted deeper than that, as Rays pitchers twice gave away multi-run leads their beleaguered offense provided.

Starter Aaron Civale gave up a 4-0 advantage with a messy fourth-inning performance that ended his night, and reliever Shawn Armstrong let a 6-4 margin get away in the fifth shortly after play resumed following an 83-minute rain delay.

“We didn’t win that game probably because of earlier, not because of that last batter,” manager Kevin Cash said.

The Rays dropped to 34-39 with the loss, still in last in the AL East. Adding to their woes, closer Pete Fairbanks was forced from the game in the ninth inning when Carlos Correa’s bouncer struck his right thumb and caromed away for a hit, extending the Twins’ winning rally, and forcing Maton to take over and face Santana; his hit scored ex-Ray Manuel Margot, who led off with a single.

The Rays said Fairbanks sustained only a bruise as X-rays were negative, and he is considered day-to-day.

“I think Pete’s going to be OK,” Cash said.

Civale spoke several times of the frustration of his outing. He had two outs, a runner on first and an 0-2 count on No. 8 hitter Ryan Jeffers but couldn’t escape, instead allowing four runs, before Cash came to get him.

“Definitely frustrating,” he said.

Armstrong, who allowed a leadoff homer, then a walk, a single, a fielder’s choice grounder and a sac fly/liner that led to the other run, was harsher on himself.

“I think frustration is the least way to put it,” Armstrong said. “Our offense did a hell of a job (Tuesday), they came out and they scored runs. Then when I took the ball in the fifth inning, I didn’t execute my pitches and lost that lead for them. ... I didn’t do my job in the fifth inning and I’ve got to be better next time.”

The Rays jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to Randy Arozarena’s first-inning homer and built the advantage to 4-0 before Civale gave it back.

Civale allowed the leadoff runner on in the first and second innings, and two batters in the third, then got himself out of trouble. But that wasn’t the case in the fourth.

“It was kind of like it was a matter of time, the way they strung it together and a lot of deep counts, a lot of right to the edges just misses,” Cash said. “They took their walks and then when they needed the big hits they got them.”

He gave up a leadoff single to Correa, then got two outs and ahead of Jeffers 0-2 but couldn’t finish him off, as he ended up singling. “Obviously any time you’re 0-2 you don’t want to let that guy get on base,” Civale said. “Definitely frustration involved with that.”

Civale threw one strike and then four straight balls in walking No. 9 hitter Austin Martin to load the bases.

He then went to the cutter that has been his best pitch. But the first one he threw to Willi Castro was right over the plate and he laced for a three-run double. Civale then gave up another RBI double to Trevor Larnach on his 84th and final pitch.

“Every inning led off with a runner on so I was kind of dancing around things throughout the whole night,” Civale said. “Made enough pitches through those first three to get out of those situations. A couple guys get on in the fourth and I was one pitch away in several different at-bats and missed with a cutter in the heart of the plate and Willi took advantage of that.”

The Rays took a 6-4 lead in the fifth with homers by Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe on either side of the delay, and Armstrong gave that back in the home fifth.

He gave up the homer to Kepler on an 0-1 fastball, saying it was in “a terrible location” and that “good hitters are going to hit bad pitches.” Next was the Correa walk. “You can’t do that whenever it’s that close of a ballgame,” Armstrong said. “So just poor execution.”

The pitchers wasted what was a good night for the offense.

Arozarena had the first big hit, a 420-foot homer to left in the first after Brandon Lowe singled and Isaac Paredes walked. That was the second homer for Arozarena in three games — after going 26 games without — and his 10th of the season.

They added on in the third.

They got two on with one out thanks to some breaks — an infield single by Yandy Diaz and a popup by Paredes into the swirling winds that dropped in shallow leftfield — but got only one run, on a single by Josh Lowe. Arozarena and Jose Caballero, back in the lineup for the first time since leaving Friday’s game sick, followed with fly outs.

After the Twins tied it and chased Civale, the Rays went back ahead on the homers by the Lowes, but it turned out to not be enough. Plus, after Josh Lowe’s homer, the final 14 Rays went down in order.

“That one was tough just kind of the way it went,” Josh Lowe said. “We’ve been talking about that we’ve been looking for a lot more offense recently, and we got some offense. I really felt like we had control of the game the entire time. They just chipped away and came back and won that one. We put up a good fight the whole game and they just found a way to beat us today.”

• • •

