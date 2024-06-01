Rays come up short in first test against Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Rays finally got a look Friday at the high-powered Orioles, playing the first of seven games over an 11-day span against their American League East rival.

From the look of things, it may be a tough stretch.

The Orioles won the opener 3-1, flexing some of the muscle of their offense by rapping 11 hits and showing the depth of their bullpen.

The Rays, who dropped to 28-30, were hoping to ride the momentum of back-to-back walkoff wins over the A’s that sent them on a happy flight to Baltimore.

There seemed some validity to that theory when they threatened in the first inning and grabbed a lead in the second. Richie Palacios, a product of nearby Towson University, doubled, went to third on Jose Siri’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Ben Rortvedt.

But the Rays couldn’t add on against Orioles starter Albert Suarez, a 34-year-old who spent 2006-14 in Tampa Bay’s minor-league season, then returned this season to the majors after a six-year absence.

And that eventually cost them.

Rays starter Aaron Civale did well in keeping the potent Orioles scoreless through five innings, but the game changed quickly in the sixth.

Civale got the first out, then allowed a single to Anthony Santander. Operating with limited bullpen options due to heavy recent use, the Rays turned to recently acquired lefty Richard Lovelady.

That didn’t turn out well, as he allowed two singles — one a soft liner into shallow left, the other a grounder just past shortstop Jose Caballero — and the tying run.

With two outs, manager Kevin Cash summoned Phil Maton. That didn’t work, either, as No. 9 hitter Jorge Mateo laced a ball to deep left-center that scored two, giving the Orioles a 3-1 lead.

The Rays’ frustration mounted as the night went on, with Jose Siri ejected in the ninth inning after striking out.

