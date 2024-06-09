Rays bullpen struggles in 3rd straight loss to Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG — A day after getting shut out, the Rays offense showed a little more life Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Orioles and their own bullpen.

Tampa Bay’s relievers gave up six runs in a 9-2 loss in front of an announced 20,386 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (31-34) have lost three straight games and nine of their last 10 against American League East opponents. The Orioles (42-22) clinched the four-game series and will have a chance to sweep on Monday.

Just as the Rays offense was coming to life, Garrett Cleavinger gave up two runs and Phil Maton allowed four to put the game out of reach.

Tampa Bay was not only no-hit for the first five innings, Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez took a perfect game into the sixth. He finished the day allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in 5⅔ innings, striking out six.

Taylor Walls broke up the perfect-game bid by drawing a walk to lead off the sixth. Then, with two outs, Yandy Diaz — the only Ray to get a hit on Saturday — lined a single into shallow centerfield.

Brandon Lowe followed with the knockout blow to Rodriguez, a 10-pitch, RBI single to right that snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak for the Rays. Randy Arozarena then worked an eight-pitch at-bat for an RBI single off right-handed reliever Dillon Tate. After Josh Lowe walked, Jonny DeLuca struck out to end the inning.

But the Rays gave the runs right back the next inning.

The Orioles opened the seventh with three straight hits off Cleavinger. Cedric Mullins, who entered on an eight-game hitless streak, tripled when DeLuca could not get his glove on his fly ball. Gunnar Henderson reached on a ground ball that Brandon Lowe made a diving stop on, and then Mullins scored on Adley Rutschman’s RBI single to left.

The Orioles padded their lead in the eighth, when Rutschman hit a grand slam off the struggling Maton, who allowed three runs on Saturday. The homer gave Rutschman six RBis in the game.

Starter Zack Littell gave the Rays a chance, limiting the Orioles to three runs over six innings. He allowed an RBI single to Rutschman in the third, an Anthony Santander home run in the fourth and RBI triple to Colton Cowser in the sixth.

• • •

