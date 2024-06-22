Rays bullpen plays the long game after short outing from Ryan Pepiot

PITTSBURGH — The coiled stuffed snake rested on Colin Poche’s clubhouse chair, a gift for the night from Ryan Pepiot, who didn’t really want to give it.

Pepiot bought it as something of a gag gift to present to a reliever who “snakes” a win — awarded the “W” by the official scorer when the starter didn’t go the required five innings to earn it.

But Friday, knowing the bullpen was shorthanded after three days of heavy usage in Minnesota, Pepiot’s goal was to go deep into the game. A sudden loss of command in the fourth inning, however, foiled that plan. It knocked Pepiot out and forced Poche, Phil Maton and Chris Devenski to each work multiple innings to cover the final 5-2/3.

“I put the bullpen in a tough spot,” Pepiot said. “And they were already in a tough spot from the few games past, with two extra-inning ballgames. And I made it worse (Friday).

“It’s disappointing to me, because I never want to do that. I didn’t really do my job (Friday).”

Poche stepped in first, and in a tough situation. The Rays’ lead had been cut to 4-2, and the Pirates had the bases loaded with one out and veteran righty hitter Andrew McCutchen at the plate.

Poche threw a fastball at 90.7 mph. McCutchen hit it at 103.5 mph, but on the ground and at Isaac Paredes, who started an inning-ending double play.

“(Poche) picked me up,” Pepiot said.

Poche went back out to work the fifth, saying, “I didn’t think I was going to sneak out of there with only one pitch. Whatever needs to be done or whatever is asked of me, I’m willing to do.”

Maton took the sixth and seventh, and Devenski handled the eighth and ninth. Combined, the trio allowed only two hits and one run.

“A lot of big efforts, a lot of guys going multiple innings, which we’re not always asked to do,” Poche said. “But a lot of guys did their job (Friday), and it was a really big team win.”

Manager Kevin Cash knew it was a big ask.

“We were in a bind a little bit, and it wasn’t coming easy for ‘Pep.’ Felt like that was the right move,’’ he said. “Generally, we’re not asking guys to go multi innings — or that group right there. But we really needed it. They stepped up. So, appreciative of the way they performed.”

Record streak for Diaz

Yandy Diaz has been looking better, and more like himself at the plate. And the numbers show it. Friday, he extended his on-base streak to a career-best 23 games and his hitting streak to 14 (during which he has a .355 average).

Diaz said he is not doing anything different than during his early season struggles.

“I’m keeping the same plan, taking the same routine and not thinking about anything, just letting it happen,” he said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

“I think there’s still a little bit of bad luck, but thank God that some of the balls that I am hitting hard are starting to fall as hits.”

Dis-Connected

Excessive heat in Pittsburgh — 96 degrees at first pitch — led the Rays to change plans and only wear their black City Connect uniforms for the series opener. They originally planned to wear them for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon games as well.

Miscellany

The Rays scored first for the seventh straight game and homered for the sixth straight, matching their season high. ... Cash said he looked forward to catching up with Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who was the Rays’ hitting coach for most of Cash’s first two years as manager: “Always good to see him.” … Zach Eflin will start for the Rays on Saturday, coming off a season-high seven strikeouts over 5-2/3 innings last Sunday in Atlanta. The Rays have won his last six starts — on either side of a 17-day injured-list stint — during which he has a 2-0 record and 4.05 ERA.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.