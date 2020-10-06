Rays Broadcaster Suggests Team Would Want to See Leg Injuries for Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton

With the Tampa Bay Rays getting crushed by the New York Yankees in their divisional series, a team broadcaster decided to wish injury on two Yankees stars in hopes it would increase his team's chances.

In the seventh inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Aaron Judge grounded into a double play but tried to hoof it to beat the throw at first base. That's when a Rays analyst on WDAE decided to put bad juju on Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

How about the Rays’ radio broadcast wishing injury on Judge and Stanton? Fuck this guy pic.twitter.com/cgd7hbi4nS — Stanzo (@ncostanzo24) October 6, 2020

"I'll tell you what, if you're the Rays, again you want to see Aaron Judge trying to sprint and prevent a double play," the announcer said. "You want to see that from Stanton and maybe they get some of those recurring leg issues that they've had in the past bounce back again."

Needless to say, the suggestion didn't sit well with fans on Twitter.

A Rays broadcaster saying on air that the Rays want to see Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton running hard because “maybe they get some of those recurring leg issues that they’ve had in the past bounce back again.”



Yikes. https://t.co/ed9ZTwmaIZ — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) October 6, 2020

Absurd how these guys have a job ... @RaysBaseball do better https://t.co/hrHQAbUZsZ — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) October 6, 2020

Would Kevin Cash call this poor judgement and poor teaching, or is that only reserved for when it’s against his team? https://t.co/DT0ASg7Tfk — Yankees Fireside Chat (@yankees_chat) October 6, 2020

Yo they wishing injury on judge and Stanton screw off



pic.twitter.com/2X9mQ8PxhJ — James Celestin (@blackrebirth52) October 6, 2020

There are ethical standards that sports announcers are supposed to abide by. Yeah, whatever, we don't expect too much from the Rays. I'm just confident we'd never hear anything remotely similar coming from @RealMichaelKay or any Yankee announcer, for that matter. Period. https://t.co/7SRyfUi2yz — Emmy (@EmmyG_NYC) October 6, 2020

your radio announcers sure are nasty wishing injuries upon stanton and judge. Pretty classless. — Justin Angle (@angleju45) October 6, 2020

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok