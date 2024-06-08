Rays bring back relief pitcher Colin Poche early from injured list

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made another roster change Saturday.

Left-handed relief pitcher Colin Poche was activated from the injured list before the game with the Orioles. Lefty reliever Richard Lovelady, acquired from the Cubs three weeks ago, is headed to the IL.

Poche, placed on the IL on April 26 (retroactive to April 24) with mid-back tightness, was scheduled to pitch one more rehab game this weekend before returning, manager Kevin Cash said Friday.

Instead, Lovelady apparently suffered a forearm flexor strain while throwing a scoreless inning during Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Orioles.

In 10 appearances this season, Poche has an 0-1 record and 6.75 ERA, with six strikeouts and three walks over 9⅓ innings.

Lovelady has a 2-3 record and 7.36 ERA over eight appearances since joining the Rays.

• • •

