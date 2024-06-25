Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Seattle Mariners (45-36, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (39-40, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -131, Rays +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-23 in home games and 39-40 overall. The Rays have gone 16-7 in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 18-24 in road games and 45-36 overall. The Mariners are sixth in the AL with 89 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has a .277 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 15 doubles and 11 home runs. Yandy Diaz is 16-for-46 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .257 for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 7-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (toe), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (face), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Bryan Woo: day-to-day (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.