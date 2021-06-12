Rays' Brett Phillips pretends to charge the mound after HBP from Orioles' Jorge Lopez

Phillips plays joke on his old teammate Jorge López after HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

You don't see players making light of a hit by pitch all too often. But on Saturday, when Orioles pitcher Jorge López struck Rays outfielder Brett Phillips with a 95-mph fastball, Phillips decided to play a trick on his former teammate and ended up fooling us all.

Phillips winced for just a brief moment, before dropping the bat and asking López "why are you throwing at me," as he approached the mound. For a brief moment, López, Orioles catcher Austin Wynns and umpire Nick Mahrley looked prepared for a confrontation.

That is until Phillips couldn't hold back anymore and burst out laughing as Mahrley ushered him to first.

Brett Phillips tricked us into thinking he was about to charge the mound 😅



It was a flawlessly executed joke on the part of Phillips who shared the same clubhouse for three seasons--albeit sporadically--with López, first in Milwaukee (2017-2018) and then in Kansas City (2018-2020), before both found new teams in 2020.

Phillips' Rays went on to take the game 5-4 and claim the best record in the majors in the process. The three-game series between the Orioles (22-41) and the Rays (41-24) comes to a close tomorrow at Tropicana Field.