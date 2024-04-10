Rays’ Brandon Lowe appears headed to injured list with oblique issue

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Second baseman Brandon Lowe likely is headed to the injured list due to a right oblique issue.

Lowe got an MRI on Wednesday morning in the Anaheim area that will be reviewed by the team medical staff, but manager Kevin Cash said “I think it’s fair to assume he’ll miss some time here.”

Lowe was removed from the April 3 game at home with left side tightness, but an MRI was clean and he returned to action Friday in Colorado.

He wasn’t in the lineup Monday and Tuesday as the Angels used lefty starters, and he was taking swings to prepare for a potential pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday when he felt the discomfort on his right side.

“Pretty fluke,” Cash said. “You really feel for Brandon. It’s just unfortunate. I do feel bad for him that he worked really hard.”

Lowe, who missed time last season with back and knee issues, would be the third key left-handed hitter to be sidelined by injury, joining outfielder Josh Lowe (oblique strain) and infielder Jonathan Aranda (broken right ring finger).

Candidates for promotion from Triple-A Durham would be recently acquired Niko Goodrum, a switch hitter, or Osleivis Basabe, a right-handed hitter who filled in last year.

