Rays bounce back with a team effort to beat Red Sox

BOSTON –– After the irritating extra-inning, walkoff loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday, the Rays were looking to feel better about things on Wednesday.

And they did, thanks to a good start from Taj Bradley, solid relief work, key hits by Jose Siri and Yandy Diaz, and some help from the Sox.

The 4-3 win got the Rays back to .500 at 22-22, and with another win Thursday they can take the four-game series from their American League East rivals.

The Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first on a trio of hard-hit balls — a leadoff double by Jarren Duran, then fly outs to deep center by Wilyer Abreu and Connor Wong that moved Duran around the bases and in.

The Rays got even in the fourth off Tanner Houck, taking advantage of some sloppy Red Sox defense. Jonathan Aranda walked with one out, went to second on an infield single by Isaac Paredes and scored when first baseman Garrett Cooper misplayed Richie Palacios’ grounder.

The Sox went back ahead in the fourth when Abreu homered off Bradley.

The Rays then grabbed the lead with a three-run sixth, again with some help.

Palacios got them started with a single, and Jose Caballero followed with another. Siri, whose playing time has been cut as a result of poor play and the arrival of Jonny DeLuca, delivered an RBI single.

Caballero moved to second on the hit and then took off for third, with Sox third baseman Rafael Devers mishandling Wong’s throw.

Diaz, hitless in his last seven at-bats, followed with a two-run single.

The Rays were hoping for a second straight strong start from Bradley, who made an impressive season debut Friday in his return from the injured list.

They got it, at least over the five innings and 83 pitches they let him throw, as he allowed the Sox two runs on four hits and one walk, struck out six and snared a line drive.

Phil Maton took over in the sixth and allowed a one-out homer to Devers. The Rays used Shawn Armstrong in the seventh, closer Pete Fairbanks against the middle of the Boston order in the eighth and Kevin Kelly to close out the game in the ninth.

• • •

