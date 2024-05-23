Rays blow lead, get swept by Red Sox, and that may not be worst part

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays blew an early three-run lead, saw their bullpen get pummeled, dropped back under .500 and were swept at home by the Red Sox, capped by an 8-5 loss.

And that may not have been the worst news Wednesday.

Outfielder Josh Lowe, one of the recently activated hitters the Rays were counting on to spark the offense, left the game in the second inning due to what the team called right side tightness.

Though the Rays said Lowe is “day to day,” that is an area of concern as Lowe missed the first 5½ weeks of the season due to a right oblique strain sustained in spring training.

The Rays won three of four games against the Red Sox last week in Boston to start a 5-2 road trip (that also included three games in Toronto) they felt positioned them to go on a good run.

But that momentum ended quickly, as they were shut down and swept at Tropicana Field by the Sox — the first time that has happened since 2019 — to start a nine-game homestand that also includes visits by the Royals and A’s.

Offense has been an issue, with the Rays scoring only four total runs over their three previous games. By those standards, they got off to a good start Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Isaac Paredes walked and Jonathan Aranda doubled, setting up a two-run, ground-ball single by Jose Caballero off Brayan Bello. Caballero then came around to score on a Yandy Diaz ground out.

The Rays were hoping Ryan Pepiot could get into the fifth inning in his first start since being struck on the left leg by a line drive on May 5 and spending 16 days on the injured list.

He worked through the first four quite well, allowing three walks and a single, throwing an efficient 53 pitches.

But he had trouble from the start of the fifth. Pepiot walked No. 7 hitter David Hamilton, hit No. 8 Vaughn Grissom with a pitch and allowed a long run-scoring single to No. 9 Ceddanne Rafaela, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Things quickly got worse for the Rays, as the Sox scored four more runs off relievers Richard Lovelady and Kevin Kelly.

A one-out infield single by Wilyer Abreu loaded the bases, and a hard single to left by Conner Wong scored two to tie the game at 3. The Rays got the second out at the plate after Rafael Devers grounded to first.

Kelly took over and allowed soft but run-scoring singles to Rob Refsnyder and Dominic Smith that gave Boston the lead, 5-3.

Kelly had more trouble in the sixth. Rafaela reached on a one-out error by Diaz on a throw to first, then Jarren Duran doubled and Abreu homered.

After giving up eight runs, the Rays got one back in the seventh on a Jonny DeLuca RBI single and another in the ninth on a Diaz home run.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.